Craig Levein reveals what his daughter said about the messages of support

Hearts boss Craig Levein has been “overwhelmed” with the messages of support he has received since his health scare.

• READ MORE: Craig Levein feeling ‘hell of a lot better’ but may not be in Hearts dugout

Hearts manager Craig Levein spoke to the media for the first time since his health scare. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The 53-year-old was rushed to hospital last month and has only recently returned to the club following his recovery.

He was in attendance as Hearts beat Hibs in the SPFL Reserve Cup but is not 100 per cent sure he will be in the dugout for Saturday’s league fixture with Motherwell due to a cold and “lacking in energy”.

Levein and his family have been bowled over by the support he has received with his daughter following in her dad’s footsteps with an amusing line.

In his first press conference since the scare he said: “It was fantastic, my daughter said to me: ‘Dad, this was the best career move you ever made!’

“It’s been overwhelming, the number of people who have been in touch.

“I’d like to thank the staff at ERI coronary care unit and paramedics for everything they did for me.”

• READ MORE: Poll: How should Hearts line up to face Motherwell? You decide

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital