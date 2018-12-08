Craig Levein: Sean Clare reminds me of Hearts legend Colin Cameron

Hearts boss Craig Levein has backed Sean Clare to provide his side with the same qualities as that of club legend Colin Cameron.

The 54-year-old admitted it was high praise comparing the Englishman to the 1998 Scottish Cup winning midfielder.

Clare had a quiet game in the 1-0 success against the Steelmen but Levein is keen for the player to get up and running and believes he is capable of providing goals from the centre of the pitch.

"He was just running out of steam that was all," said Levein about the player's substitution. "He's been out for a long, long time before he came to us and he's just trying to build his fitness back up.

"I think we're starting to see, particularly his ball carrying, he's fantastic at breaking from midfield. He's not been in a position to score yet but I think that will just be a matter of time.

"He kind of reminds me of a Colin Cameron type. I think in time that's what he will be. That's high praise because I loved wee Mickey, he was a brilliant player."

Levein was delighted for his side to get back to winning ways no matter how they did it, a first-half goal which was awarded to Peter Haring proving the difference.

"The mission was to get three points today," he said. "However we could do that wasn't of primary importance. Mission accomplished.

"It was very competitive as Motherwell games always are. A lot of balls in the air, second balls were vital.

"Players have been on a little bit of a difficult run and confidence gets affected and we really needed to start picking up points again to have a foundation to build from."

There is further good news for Hearts fans with Steven Naismith penciled in to return for the trip to Aberdeen on 22 December.

"It will be the second of our important players back on the field. Again today you saw just how important Christophe is."