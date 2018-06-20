Czech striker David Vanecek tells his club he wants to join Hearts

Czech striker David Vanecek has told FK Teplice he wants to join Hearts.

The Edinburgh club and Czech side Sigma Olomouc both submitted five-figure bids for the player, but he has made clear his desire to move to Scotland.

Vanecek's contract at Teplice expires on December 31 and he is entitled to sign a pre-contract with another club come July 1. Hearts want to take him now and the 6ft 4in forward has stated that he intends to leave his native Czech Republic.

If Teplice don't accept Hearts' offer, Vanecek will sign a pre-contract agreement to arrive at Tynecastle Park in January. He scored ten goals for Teplice last season as they finished ninth in the 16-team Czech First League. They are resigned to losing the 27-year-old but want as much cash as possible in return.

Hearts have already signed Uche Ikpeazu from Cambridge United and Steven MacLean from St Johnstone to challenge for places up front next season. They also remain hopeful that Steven Naismith will return after his loan spell earlier this year.

Vanecek's arrival would offer a different option in attack for manager Craig Levein, although he may be forced to wait until the New Year to get his man.

Kyle Lafferty's future remains uncertain for the moment. Several continental clubs are monitoring the Norther Ireland international forward, whose Hearts contract runs until summer 2019.

As yet, there have been no offers for his services. Tynecastle officials are aware of the interest in last season's top goalscorer.