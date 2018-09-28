Date and kick-off time revealed for festive Edinburgh derby

Have your say

The SPFL have confirmed the date and kick-off time for the festive Edinburgh derby.

The Premiership clash at Easter Road will take place on Saturday, December 29 with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The match will be the second of two live TV fixtures played that day with Rangers v Celtic at Ibrox kicking off at 12.30pm.

Both games – part of the last round of fixtures before the winter break – will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

Hearts and Hibs are due to meet in the first Capital derby of the season at Tynecastle on Wednesday, October 31.