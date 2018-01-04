Date set for Kyle Lafferty appeal ahead of Hearts-Hibs cup tie

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty's will learn on Tuesday whether he can face Hibs in the Scottish Cup when the Scottish Football Association hear his red card appeal.



An appeals panel will convene at Hampden Park to deal with the Northern Irishman's claim that he was unfairly dismissed against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The SFA had planned to hear the case next Thursday, January 11, but Hearts travel to Spain for a winter training camp that morning so the date has been brought forward 48 hours. Lafferty and manager Craig Levein are expected to attend.

If his appeal succeeds, Lafferty will be free to face Edinburgh rivals Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth round on January 21. If the SFA reject his argument, he will be suspended for that match and Hearts' next Ladbrokes Premiership fixture against Hamilton Academical

Lafferty received a straight red card in the 88th minute of the match at Pittodrie for serious foul play. He tackled Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie from behind and was immediately ordered off by referee John Beaton.

Tynecastle officials have reviewed footage of the incident and lodged evidence to back up their appeal.

Levein stated at the time that he thought Lafferty had been treated harshly by Beaton. "He was chasing back and when you tackle from a recovering position like that, you leave yourself open," said Levein.

"I thought it was really harsh because he’s just missed the ball and no more. It’s a particularly sour note for him. We’ve finished and we’re off for a break but he’s got that in his memory. He knows he’ll miss the cup tie as well."