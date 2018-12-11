David Vanecek ‘counting down the days’ until Hearts switch

David Vanecek is due to officially join Hearts on January 1, but the Czech striker is clearly champing at the bit to swap Teplice for Edinburgh.

The 27-year-old posted an image of Edinburgh Castle with the caption: “Come on! 25 days. New beautiful home” along with emoji representing a love heart, a football and the flag of Latvia, which looks like a Hearts scarf.

David Vanecek in action for FK Teplice against Mlada Boleslav in September. Picture: El Loko Sports

Vanecek is still with FK Teplice, who are currently battling for a place in the Czech First League’s Europa League play-offs, but the former Under-19 international is counting down the days until he joins the Jambos.

His current club hold his registration until December 31, after which he is free to complete his move after signing a pre-contract deal during the summer.

The former Hradec Králové striker tried to push through a move before the end of the summer transfer window, with Hearts fans hopeful that a deal would be struck after Teplice brought in another striker.

On a day when Craig Levein told the Evening News how he is coping with a lack of striking options in the Hearts first-team squad, Vanecek’s enthusiasm will be a real shot in the arm come January.