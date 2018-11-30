David Vanecek: Hearts boss Craig Levein reveals what Czech will bring to attack

Hearts manager Craig Levein is excited at the prospect of ‘proper No.9’ David Vanecek arriving at Hearts.

The Czech striker will join up with his new team-mates in January after signing a pre-contract during the summer.

With Tynecastle forwards Steven Naismith and Uche Ikpeazu both battling their way back from injury, Levein is eagerly anticipating the arrival of 27-year-old Vanecek, who has netted seven times in his 13 starts and two substitute appearances for FK Teplice this season.

He told The Scotsman: “David brings something different again. He is a proper No.9, quick, powerful, and he is a good finisher. He would help us just now but instead it is like buses, we wait for one and suddenly they all come back at once.

“But David has had a good start to the season [in the Czech HET Liga] and is fit. They finish in December but he will still be under contract. Once that contract runs out he will be over, although he could come over and look for property etc before his contract runs out but he just can’t play for us.

“Because of the winter break he can come across to Spain [with the rest of the squad] but I would rather he just came across in December and got himself settled and his wife and kids settled before coming away.”