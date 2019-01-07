David Vanecek meets Hearts squad for first time as 18-month deal is confirmed

Hearts striker David Vanecek met his new team-mates for the first time on Monday after his transfer from FK Teplice was finally completed.

Vanecek has signed an 18-month deal with the club and the Czech hitman, who signed a pre-contract agreement back in the summer, will fly out to Murcia with the rest of the squad on Tuesday for Hearts’ winter training camp.

Hearts tried to sign the 27-year-old in the summer once the pre-contract had been ratified, but Teplice were unwilling to sell him.

The former Plzen and Hradec Kralove forward will vie with Steven Naismith, Steven MacLean, Uche Ikpeazu and Craig Wighton for a place in Hearts’ attack for the rest of the season.