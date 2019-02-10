'Delighted for Demi Mitchell': Hearts fans react to 4-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot

Hearts fans have their say after Craig Levein's side ease into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

@oldhamjambo1956: "Well done Jambos."

@kris_cpfc: "Great game today Uche. I could watch players bounce off you while trying to win the ball all day."

@RFBorthwick: "Delighted for Demi Mitchell today. 2 assists and a goal will do his confidence the world of good. Stand out player for me today."

@CalumTaylor19: "Really professional performance from Hearts. Really eased into the QFs there. Mitchell much improved from his league performances when he actually tries to beat people and get the ball into the box. Berra’s best game all round for weeks, helped by his outball being Uche."

@graha1874: "Negatives and the biggest thing coming out the match is the injury to Michael Smith. It’s often said you won’t notice Smith until he’s not there and we may be about to find out what that’s like."

@pwallachi2: "Highlight of the afternoon, Keena's goal and the build up."

@Cammieking94: "Why is it Djoum turns into one of our best players when there’s talk of him leaving? Almost as if he’s putting himself in the shop window, which is fair enough but where’s that Djoum week-in week out?"

@kris_cpfc: "Was a great goal [from Keena]. Excellent composure when I think the entire Gorgie Stand was just screaming to smash it first time lol."

@pwallachi2: "We lost all shape after Sean Clare got subbed at half-time."

@brettmcnab9: "Job done, great performance, clever to rest Naismith and Clare, kick onto the next round."

@graha1874: "The other negative is that David Vanecek got a twenty minute run out and looked absolute muck. Easily marshalled by the Talbot defence and the touch of an elephant. He did control it on his chest once though..."