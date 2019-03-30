'Desire, passion and determination' - Hearts fans react to the win over Aberdeen

Reaction from Hearts fans after they watched their side come from behind to beat Aberdeen.

@DonaldsonESPN: "Talk about a game of two halves at Tynecastle!!

From insipid to inspired.

From brutal to battling.

From turgid to triumphant.

From reactive to proactive.

From despair to delight.

That's been a long time coming. Get in there @JamTarts"

@NutmegSt8m8: "Edinburgh, 2019. The knives are out for Craig Levein. Behind Hibs and struggling for so much as a shot on target, the fans are angry and demand results. Calmly, Levein inserts Craig Wighton into the first XI."

@KJAHenderson: "Big uche is a sexy b*****d man"

@LAIRDY14: "Hope the big guy is okay. Didn’t know if it was New York or new year. Outstanding goal he scored."

@RFBorthwick: "Fair play to the Aberdeen fans all staying to the end to witness yet another loss at Tynecastle btw"

@iross1990: "Great win. Game of 2 halves but some performance second half. Uche’s the man and Beaton’s a cheat #HHGH"

@THWBcb1: "Mulraney and Brandon excellent today. Haring best he's been since he returned. Same for Berra."

@jamiekborthwick: "Entertaining enough game. Shinnie ran the show first half. Levein tweaked his shape at HT to put Clare more central and Hearts started winning midfield. Interesting old battle at Tynecastle."

@HeartsRant: "Another one I want to call out is Jake Mulraney. I repeatedly questioned Levein’s judgement in signing this guy. I look like a fool with every passing game. Plenty dig and a real threat when he gets at teams."

@oldhamjambo1956: "Much better second half, now play like that on Wednesday and don’t sit back, show no respect"

Pete Barber: "Huge win today! This was a must win game to keep any hopes of Europe and top three alive, just hoping Ikpeazu's injury isn’t too severe!"

Linda Anderson: "See what happens when we press teams and stop them playing? Also when we play with a higher tempo."

Scott Anderson: "Excellent desire in the second half."

Derek Wilson: "Quality of football on show is awful however 2nd half way better than 1st. One thing is we are a hard team to break down but apart from Uche we are poor going forward. Thought Mulraney had a good match."

@tonymurray51: "Play like that in the 2nd half in a full game and it will be better to watch."

@gwatson76: "Best 45 minutes of football in a long time for the Jambos......if we can play like that for 90 each game we’d be alright. Desire, passion and determination is what we, the fans, ask for and for that 45 you all to a man showed it."