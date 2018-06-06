Done deal: Hearts sign midfielder Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards has completed his move to Hearts on a two-year contract after leaving Partick Thistle.

The Australian midfielder is the eighth new signing at Tynecastle Park in the last month as manager Craig Levein continues his summer recruitment drive.

Edwards, 24, left Thistle after their relegation to the Scottish Championship by invoking a release clause in his contract. Talks with Hearts progressed quickly and he will now join fellow new arrivals Zdenek Zlamal, Bobby Burns, Ben Garuccio, Steven MacLean, Uche Ikpeazu, Olly Lee and Jake Mulraney when pre-season training starts later this month.

Edwards operates as a central midfielder and can play a holding role or slightly further forward. He joined Thistle in 2015 from the English Championship club Reading and is an Australian youth internationalist at under-20 and under-23 level.