Dundee 0-1 Hearts: How the Jambos players rated at Dens Park

Ratings out of ten for the Hearts players involved in Saturday's clash with Dundee at Dens Park ...

Zdenek Zlamal: Had a quiet match until last ten minutes. Made two excellent stops in quick succession. Unflappable handling in a confidence-boosting performance. 8

Marcus Godinho: Defended well considering he was often isolated one-on-one down right flank. 7

John Souttar: Made some vital interceptions and didn't put a foot wrong in marking Kenny Miller. Rock-solid. 8

Christophe Berra: Strong block in the first half and kept defence organised as Dundee pressured. Back to his best in a back-four. 8

Ben Garuccio: Defended solidly and tried to offer attacking threat down left-hand side. Booked late on, but can be happy with display. 7

Callumn Morrison: Made a couple of surging runs on right flank but played too often on the periphery of proceedings. 6

Arnaud Djoum: Not a natural left-sided player, but was Hearts' most cultured midfielder. Diligent with possession and was always on front foot. 7

Peter Haring: Not one of his better games for Hearts. Didn't anchor the midfield with his usual steel. 5

Sean Clare: Scored crucial goal with stabbed effort, but apart from that failed to have a tangible impact on game. 6

David Vanecek: Some nice touches but never really got in a position to test Dundee keeper. Replaced by Craig Wighton on 66 minutes. 5

Uche Ikpeazu: Was a wrecking ball in the first half, but then totally fell out of it in the second period as fatigue kicked in. 6

Craig Wighton: Had one driving run at Dundee defence, but little thereafter. 4

Clevid Dikamona: On to shore up defence with ten minutes remaining. 3

Oliver Bozanic: Came on during closing stages and make an important stoppage-time block. 4