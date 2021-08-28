Dundee United 0-0 Hearts LIVE: Team news, match updates and analysis from Tannadice
Live coverage of this cinch Premiership encounter as Hearts travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United.
Stay with us for team news, all the action on the park as it happens and analysis of how the game is being played out.
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 15:42
United have their first chance of the game through Robson as the Hearts defence is caught napping. The defender fires his effort high at Gordon, who deals with it reasonably comfortably.
Levitt is then booked for the hosts for taking down Mackay-Steven on the counter attack.
Hearts have been excellent defensively and some of the passing is really easy on the eye. There’s still a lack of penetration in the final third, however.
Another nice build up as Haring fires over from 25 yards after finding found with a Boyce lay off.
Half-chance for Hearts as Smith slices well wide from the edge of the area. It was a nice set up from Halliday, who flicked Haring’s pass into the path of the Northern Irishman.
Chance for Hearts as Souttar skies over from six yards. It was a well worked set-piece from the away side as a corner was knocked back to Smith who crossed deep for Halkett to head back to his fellow centre-back. Souttar was leaning too far back as he shot for goal.
Good tempo to start this game. United are looking to press Hearts high up the pitch but the visitors are knocking it about confidently. Boyce almost had a chance in the heart of the penalty box but the ball just wouldn’t drop for the striker.
A nice one-two from Haring and Mackay-Steven presents a chance to slip in Boyce but the Austrian’s final pass is too strong for the striker as it rolls out of play.
Kick-off
The game at Tynecastle is underway!
Dundee United team
Carson; Smith, Mulgrew, Edwards, Robson; Fuchs, Levitt, Mochrie; Clark, McNulty, Sporle
Subs: Newman, Connolly, Reynolds, Hoti, Butcher, Harkes, Watson.
Hard to know exactly what to make of this Dundee United side. A 4-3-3 would be the most natural fit for every, sans one of either Clark or McNulty on the right of a front three.
A 4-4-2 is a possibility with Fuchs or Mochrie at right midfield. It’s unlikely to be a 3-5-2 as Robson at left centre-back with Sporle at wing-back heightens too many weaknesses in their game.
Team analysis
It’s still a Hearts team mainly populated by defensive players as Andy Halliday is probably the most natural attacker in the midfield four with two defensive midfielders in Beni Baningime and Peter Haring, and full-back Michael Smith on the other flank.
Ginnelly can count himself unlucky to drop out. He was at fault for Aberdeen’s goal last week but was much more proactive and involved in the attack than Gary Mackay-Steven.
It’ll be interesting to see where Woodburn largely operates. He’s been signed with an eye to using him as a tucked-in forward in the front three as opposed to the traditional wing-play of Mackay-Steven and Ginnelly. We could see evidence of that today or we could see him stay further wide in order to keep the shape against a tricky opponent.