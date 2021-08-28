Dundee United 0-0 Hearts LIVE: Team news, match updates and analysis from Tannadice

It’s still a Hearts team mainly populated by defensive players as Andy Halliday is probably the most natural attacker in the midfield four with two defensive midfielders in Beni Baningime and Peter Haring, and full-back Michael Smith on the other flank.

Ginnelly can count himself unlucky to drop out. He was at fault for Aberdeen’s goal last week but was much more proactive and involved in the attack than Gary Mackay-Steven.