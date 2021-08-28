Dundee United 0-2 Hearts RECAP: Boyce and Gnanduillet net as Gordon the hero at Tannadice
Live coverage of this cinch Premiership encounter as Hearts travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United.
Stay with us for team news, all the action on the park as it happens and analysis of how the game is being played out.
Dundee United v Hearts LIVE: Team news, updates and analysis from Tannadice
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:57
Full-time
It’s all over at Tannadice as goals from Liam Boyce and Armand Gnanduillet mean Hearts make it 10 points from a possible 12 to start the season.
GOAL FOR HEARTS!
Gnanduillet wraps things up. Excellent work from Ginnelly to win back possession, advance and lay off for the striker. He doesn’t catch his effort cleanly but it slithers into the far corner.
Another crucial save from Gordon to deny Mulgrew scoring from a free-kick.
Baningime goes into the book with a foul on the edge of the Hearts box.
Taylor Moore is on for his debut, replacing Halliday. Hearts have returned to the 3-4-3 with Cochrane to wing-back.
Another big save from Gordon as Butcher bursts through and tests the goalkeeper from the edge of the area.
Gordon has to make a second save in quick succession as he parries a Harkes effort.
Excellent reflex save to deny Edwards from Scotland’s No.1. Gordon had to react instinctively to push the header over the bar.
Hearts no longer dominating as much of the ball but they still appear fairly untroubled at the moment.
Two further subs are made as Mackay-Steven departs for Gnanduillet and Watson replaces Sporle.
Formation shift
Hearts now appeared to have switched their team into a 4-2-3-1. Halliday has moved to left wing with Mackay-Steven as the No.10.