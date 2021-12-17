Dundee v Hearts: How to watch, team news, likely line-ups, match odds

Hearts attacker Barrie McKay tries to break beyond Ryan Sweeney and Jordan McGhee during the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle earlier in the season. Picture: SNS

It should be noted the game could be in doubt after it emerged on Friday morning a Dundee player was being sent for a PCR test following a positive Covid result at home.

Match details

The game is scheduled to take place at on Saturday, December 18 at 3pm. It is being held at Dens Park, Dundee.

How to watch

The match is available to stream live from Dundee’s pay-per-view service. The match fee is £12.50. Hearts TV offers live audio for fans inside the United Kingdom.

Form guide

Hearts have gone loss-win-loss-win for the last seven games. They’ll be hoping to continue that trend on Saturday before breaking it on the Boxing Day encounter with Ross County. Dundee have lost each of their last three matches in the cinch Premiership, including the midweek 1-0 defeat at Easter Road.

Head-to-head

It’s been a fairly even contest across the last ten years. Hearts have won ten, Dundee seven and there have been three draws. The two sides drew earlier in the season at Tynecastle when Jason Cummings’ late goal ensured a share of the spoils after John Souttar had put the hosts ahead.

Team news

Josh Ginnelly will be suspended for Hearts following his red card against Rangers last time out. Beni Baningime is still a couple of weeks away from selection, though Michael Smith is in contention after returning to full training on Thursday following a calf complaint.

Dundee sent home Jason Cummings from training on Friday after the former Hibs striker was filmed appearing on Open Goal’s live show at the Hydro on Thursday evening.

Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne and Cillian Sheridan are still out and Ryan Sweeney is suspended following his last-gasp red card against Hibs. Max Anderson went off with a fitness issue during that game, although manager James McPake was hopeful the midfielder came off before any damage was done to a lingering strain. Reports earlier claimed striker Danny Mullen and left-back Jordan Marshall were also fitness doubts, while one unnamed player is being sent for a Covid-19 test.

Possibles line-ups

Dundee: Legzdins; Kerr, Panter, Fontaine, Elliott; McGhee, McGowan, McCowan; McMullan, Griffiths, Jakubiak.

Hearts: Gordon; Smith, Halkett, Souttar, Kingsley; Haring, Devlin; Mackay-Steven, Woodburn, McKay; Boyce.

What the managers said

“I watched their game the other night, and they had a couple of chances. Mullen had a good one and if he takes that it’s a different game and the own goal kills it. But when you look at their squad they’re pretty experienced in this league, they look a Premiership team. So from our perspective going up there is going to be tough.” (Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson)

"We are waiting on the results of a PCR test as well which could potentially have real consequences. We have adjusted certain things but we do still need to train. We’ve been careful the full way through.” (Dundee boss James McPake)

Referee

David Munro last took charge of a Hearts game when the boys in maroon defeated Motherwell 2-0 in October. This included the award of two penalties to the home side, one of which was converted by Liam Boyce.

Match odds

Dundee 10/3, Draw 5/2, Hearts 17/20.

