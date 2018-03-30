Dundee v Hearts: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hearts will look to secure back-to-back victories and a top six finish when they travel to Dens Park this Sunday.

Kyle Lafferty during Hearts' 2-1 loss on their last visit to Dundee. Picture: SNS

Craig Levein hopes to name a similar side to the one which beat Partick Thistle. Joaquim Adao suffered a knock against Thistle but is expected to be fit to play despite not having trained since.

Prince Buaben has suffered a fresh blow in his comeback after damaging his hamstring for the under-20s during the week, while Anthony McDonald (also hamstring) is struggling along with David Milinkovic, but Arnaud Djoum (Achilles), Jamie Brandon and Rory Currie (both knee) remain out.

Last five meetings: Hearts 2-0 Dundee; Dundee 2-1 Hearts; Hearts 1-0 Dundee; Dundee 3-2 Hearts; Hearts 2-0 Dundee.

Likely Dundee team (3-5-2): Parish; Meekings, Calker, O’Dea; Kerr, McGowan, Kamara, O’Hara, Aurtenetxe; Murray, Leitch-Smith. Subs from: Malherbe, Ferrie, Kusunga, Waddell, Curran, Holt, Extabeguren, Deacon, Wolters, Spence, Moussa, Wighton

Likely Hearts team (4-4-1-1): McLaughlin; Randall, Souttar, Berra, Smith; Cowie, Adao, Cochrane, Amankwaa; Naismith; Lafferty. Subs from: Hamilton, Godinho, McDonald, Irving, Callachan, Milinkovic, Moore, Martin, Henderson

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Kick-off: 12.30pm (Sunday)

Odds: Dundee 17/10 Draw 11/5 Hearts 31/20

