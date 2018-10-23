Dundee v Hearts: Smith and Cochrane in for leaders as Lee starts on the bench

Hearts manager Craig Levein has made two changes to the side that started Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Aberdeen as his league leaders bid to go six points clear at the top of the table.

Michael Smith, free of suspension, and Harry Cochrane, who has had an injury-disrupted start to the campaign, are added to the team, with Marcus Godinho, who was rushed back into the side to cover for the Northern Irishman on Saturday, dropping out altogether and Olly Lee, a regular starter this season, named among the substitutes.

Influential midfielder Peter Haring again misses out with a strain caused by a hernia, so Olly Bozanic, who impressed when given a rare start at the weekend, remains in the engine room alongside Cochrane and Arnaud Djoum. Steven Naismith and Callumn Morrison will play in support of Steven MacLean in attack.

Jake Mulraney is on the bench after recently failing to make the matchday squad. He is joined by Sean Clare, who made his debut as a sub against Aberdeen on Saturday. Former Dundee striker Craug Wighton is also on the bench.

Christophe Berra, Uche Ikpeazu, John Souttar and Jamie Brandon are all out injured

Michael Smith, free of suspension, and Harry Cochrane, who has had an injury-disrupted start to the campaign, are added to the team, with Marcus Godinho, who was rushed back into the side to cover for the Northern Irishman on Saturday, dropping out altogether and Olly Lee, a regular starter this season, named among the substitutes.

Influential midfielder Peter Haring again misses out with a strain caused by a hernia, so Olly Bozanic, who impressed when given a rare start at the weekend, remains in the engine room alongside Cochrane and Arnaud Djoum. Steven Naismith and Callumn Morrison will play in support of Steven MacLean in attack.

Jake Mulraney is on the bench after recently failing to make the matchday squad. He is joined by Sean Clare, who made his debut as a sub against Aberdeen on Saturday. Former Dundee striker Craug Wighton is also on the bench.

Christophe Berra, Uche Ikpeazu, John Souttar and Jamie Brandon are all out injured.

Hearts: Zlamal, Smith, Dikamona, Dunne, Mitchell, Morrison, Cochrane, Bozanic, Djoum, Naismith, MacLean. Subs: Doyle, Hughes, Garuccio, Lee, Clare, Mulraney, Wighton.

.