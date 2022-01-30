Ellis Simms: Learning from Everton hero Duncan Ferguson, scoring first Hearts goal and derby fever for Hibs

Ellis Simms celebrates after scoring his first Hearts goal in the 2-0 victory over Motherwell at Tynecastle

The on-loan Everton striker celebrated his first Hearts goal on his first Hearts start as Motherwell were dispatched 2-0 at Tynecastle Park on Saturday. Aside from the close-range finish, he added useful pace and link-up play to the Edinburgh club’s attack in a fine performance.

Simms at 21 is a more reserved character than Ferguson at the same age, which is no bad thing. The pair share some similarities in styles of play and Ferguson’s influence on this Goodison prodigy is discernible.

“Duncan is a hero at Everton. Obviously he’s in the caretaker manager role now. We do finishing drills and he gives me little tips, but it’s an honour to work with him and learn from him,” said Simms.

Ellis Simms says he has learned a lot from Duncan Ferguson at Everton

“Because of my build, people might think I’m a target man, but I like to do the other side of the game, running in behind and running the channels, so I’m sure they’ll get to know my game in the next few weeks.

“I think there will be quite a few Everton staff keeping a close eye on me. Duncan will be one as he’s Scottish. I’ve had a few messages from some of the people at Everton which is nice to hear.

“I get on well with Duncan. Some people might think he’s not a nice guy, but when you work with him day-to-day you know that he’s a nice guy who you can speak to about anything. It’s good to work under him.”

Ellis Simms scores his first Hearts goal by rolling Liam Boyce's pass into the next in Saturday's 2-0 cinch Premiership victory over Motherwell at Tynecastle Park

Simms couldn’t consult Ferguson before moving to Scotland but, after just one and a half games, the player is convinced this loan experience can benefit him.

“Because it all happened so quickly, I didn’t get the chance to speak to Duncan about it. There were a few loan opportunities but when I heard about this one it enticed me. I knew it was a competitive league and I knew this was the place to be to improve my game.

“It was unbelievable to score my first goal. The fans were brilliant again and getting the win was important. The Scottish league is quite physical so I knew coming here I would need to hold my own, but I thought in that aspect I did quite well.

“I love playing games. The main reason for this loan was to get as many games as I can and try help the team. I’m looking forward to the games ahead.”

Ellis Simms is settling in at Hearts.

The next one will probably reinforce just how physical and passionate Scottish football is. Hearts visit city rivals Hibs on Tuesday evening with Simms’ only previous senior derby experience coming on loan at Blackpool against neighbours Fleetwood Town.

“It was a little feisty but it was during Covid times so there were no fans. If they were there I’m sure it would’ve been much more competitive.”

This one certainly will be.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Moore, Souttar (Sibbick 46), Kingsley; Atkinson, Devlin (Haring 60), Baningime, Halliday (Cochrane 87); Boyce (McKay 77), Mackay-Steven (Woodburn 60); Simms.

Motherwell (4-3-3): Kelly; O’Donnell, Solholm, Carroll, McGinley; Slattery, Maguire (Goss 33 (Amaluzor 81)), Shaw; Roberts (Shields 71), Van Veen, Tierney.

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: 17,699.

