The Hearts forward hasn’t been able to get on the pitch in the two games following his signing.

Hearts have been granted a work permit for new signing Elton Kabangu.

The forward could make his debut against Aberdeen this Sunday as Neil Critchley’s side head to Pittodrie in the Premiership. Kabangu was the club’s first signing this January transfer window on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise and there is an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

A work permit was being sought ahead of the 1-0 wins over Motherwell and Dundee United but a delay meant he wasn’t able to feature in either clash. Red tape has now been cut and Kabangu will add to the Hearts forward line that currently has teenager James Wilson thriving within it, amid an injury to talisman Lawrence Shankland.

Head coach Critchley said after the game at Tannadice on Sunday: “The home office, they must be having a good Christmas or something so we've not been able to get that over the line yet. Hopefully in the next 24-48 hours they'll be back in work after Christmas and we can get that sorted.

"He's desperate to get going and we want to see him out there on the pitch and he'll bring something different to us definitely. James, he led the line incredibly well again.

“It might be slightly unfair to keep putting that burden on him but I have to say sometimes you have to let young players go and I think for a boy of his age, the way he's led the line, stretched the game, the quality in which he's shown on the ball and his maturity and his play has been well beyond his years."