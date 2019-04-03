“Embarrassing. Set up to avoid a drubbing and ended up with a drubbing" Hearts fans have their say after the 3-0 defeat to Rangers

It would be fair to says Hearts supporters aren't too enamoured with their latest display at Ibrox...

@Davsmidy: “Six games to go and we won't win any of them, we are now the top six whipping boys”

@paulphelan1: “Embarrassing. Set up to avoid a drubbing and ended up with a drubbing. Wighton up top himself?! Need a change of manager and his assistants. Hopeless.

@itsbxnji: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so hyped for a season in November and now look at us. We are basically the Spurs of the SPFL”

@dazm1990: “Lucky it was only 3!! We just never turn up at Ibrox.”

@SydneyDevine: “Gutless, passive, boring and oh so predictable from Mr Levein. Why oh why keep doing what hasn't worked all season. Another game (and there's been lots) where the Hearts support was bored to ambivalence. Time to go…”

@tonymurray51: “Got to a point I don’t watch these games i just shout abuse for 90 minutes.”

@kendo_66: “Not surprised in the slightest, rather he went with 3 up front and got scudded 3-0 but that's never going to happen eh Craig!”

@burnsi92: “We ain’t expected to get results in Glasgow but at least have a go and with a better tactical manager in charge we would certainly improve on that dross served up tonight.”

@brianfdouglas: “Another shocker from Levein. All this about giving it a real go....and then we just roll over....again! Embarrassing, in a season full of embarrassments. Doesn’t matter who we play our away form is woeful. Why bother travelling if you don’t actually turn up?”