Ex-Celtic coach takes key role in Hearts development set-up

Celtic coach John McLaughlan has joined Hearts. (Picture: SNS)

The experienced coach, who helped a variety of players progress during his various roles with Celtic including Scotland internationalists Jack Hendry and Stuart Findlay, will take up the new position overseeing the coaching methods in place along the Tynecastle talent conveyor belt.

McLaughlan was also youth team boss at Livingston before his move to Lennoxtown and will be a key figure within the young player programme at Hearts.

Joe Savage welcomed the former Partick Thistle left-back to the Jambos and hailed his “wealth of experience in the game here in Scotland,” and added: “Crucially, he has specialised in youth development.”

The sporting director told the club’s website: “It’s no secret that we’re focusing a lot on creating a pathway from youth level to the first team, and to have John here passing on his knowledge and mentoring our youth coaches is hugely exciting.

“To get someone in John who is so established in academy football to really believe in the vision we have set out, and for him to be the one to deliver it, is a definite coup for us.”

The incoming move follows the departures of two football figures from behind the scenes in Gorgie.