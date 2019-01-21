Ex-Hearts defender reveals Vladimir Romanov's bizarre fascination with ginger hair

Former Hearts full-back Jason Thomson has revealed that the club's former owner Vladimir Romanov had an unusual fascination with people with ginger hair.

The Arbroath defender came through the Hearts academy and was on the club's books until 2012, making more than 40 appearances.

In an interview with the Scottish lower league podcast Lower Ramblings, the 31-year-old recalled weird moment during a trip to Lithuania. where Romanov lived.

The ex-banker, who was involved with the club between 2004 and 2013, addressed the team via a translator where he gave his unique take on people with ginger hair.

"We went to Lithuania," said Thomson. "Lovely place we went to, all paid for and got a few nights out which was really good.

"We were having a talk one day and he's speaking through his translator and you just hear him in his Russian and hear 'ginger' so I took notice.

"He was still speaking through his translator: 'Yes, we had this ginger boy at school and he used to get bullied'.

"Everyone focused on me and I was still quite young at the time so thought 'what's going on here?' He said: 'Everyone should be friends with the ginger guy'."

Thomson left Hearts permanently for Raith Rovers and is now a key part of Arbroath's ascension to the top of League One.