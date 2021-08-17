Ex-Hearts star Aaron Hickey returns to Bologna training ahead of Serie A start after long lay-off

Aaron Hickey has returned to Bologna training. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old had been out since March when he suffered a shoulder injury in training.

Such was the severity of the issue it required surgery, ending the full-back's debut season in Serie A.

Hickey completed his move of more than £1.5million to Bologna from Hearts in September last year and went on to play 11 times in the italian top-flight, his final appearance coming in February when he was sent off against US Sassuolo.

The Serie A season returns this weekend with Bologna hosting top-flight new boys Salernitana following their promotion from the second tier, alongside Empoli who have recently signed former Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson.