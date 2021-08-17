Ex-Hearts star Aaron Hickey returns to Bologna training ahead of Serie A start after long lay-off
Former Hearts ace Aaron Hickey is back in training with Bologna.
The 19-year-old had been out since March when he suffered a shoulder injury in training.
Such was the severity of the issue it required surgery, ending the full-back's debut season in Serie A.
Hickey completed his move of more than £1.5million to Bologna from Hearts in September last year and went on to play 11 times in the italian top-flight, his final appearance coming in February when he was sent off against US Sassuolo.
The Serie A season returns this weekend with Bologna hosting top-flight new boys Salernitana following their promotion from the second tier, alongside Empoli who have recently signed former Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson.
On Monday, Bologna got their season off to an exciting start, losing 5-4 to Serie B side Ternana. Right-back Ibrahima Mbaye was used at left-back, while Mitchell Dijks remains at the club and will likely be Hickey’s main competition for the position.