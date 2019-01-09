Ex-Hearts star Jimmy Dunne completes move to Sunderland

Former Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne has completed his loan move to Sunderland.

Jimmy Dunne enjoyed an impressive spell at Hearts earlier this season. Picture: SNS

Ex-Tynecastle coach Jack Ross has moved to snap up the 21-year-old after Hearts failed to negotiate an extension to his loan from English Premier League side Burnley.

The defender made 14 appearances for Craig Levein’s men and covered for injured club captain Christophe Berra earlier this season, but his time at Tynecastle came to a premature end after suffering an ankle knock in training in November.

He impressed thoroughly during his spell in Gorgie and was regarded as a fans’ favourite, helping the club to a 13-game unbeaten run which saw them go top of the league table and reach the semi-finals of the Betfred Cup.

Upon signing for Sunderland, Dunne said: “I’m very excited to be here. I’m looking to step up and keep developing my game, so this is a good place for me to do that.

“The lads here have been on a good run and I’ve been lucky to be in a team where we’ve been winning as well, so long may both continue.

“I didn’t have anything to think about, there were 46,000 people here on Boxing Day and that just grabs you. It’s a massive club and it was a no-brainer for me.”