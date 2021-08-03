Ex-Hearts starlet returns to Scottish football and joins Dunfermline Athletic

Dunfermline Athletic have confirmed the signing of former Hearts youngster Leon Jones.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:22 pm
Leon Jones has joined Dunfermline Athletic. Picture: SNS

The 23-year-old has signed a one-year-deal at East End Park, becoming Peter Grant’s tenth signing this summer.

A centre-back, Jones career trajectory is not the familiar one having returned from America after completing a four-year chemical engineering course at the University of Kentucky.

He had been at Hearts from the age of seven until 19. Having captained the club's Under-20s on numerous occasions he opted against signing a one-year deal offered by Craig Levein to move stateside on a scholarship in 2017.

Jones enjoyed on-field success with the Kentucky Wildcats, winning a league and cup double in 2019.

As revealed by the Evening News in May, the player was keen for a return to Scotland, while he has his eyes on an international call-up, qualifying for both China and Hong Kong through his mother. The former are currently managed by ex-Hibs boss Mixu Paatelainen.

