Ex-Hearts starlet returns to Scottish football and joins Dunfermline Athletic

Leon Jones has joined Dunfermline Athletic. Picture: SNS

The 23-year-old has signed a one-year-deal at East End Park, becoming Peter Grant’s tenth signing this summer.

A centre-back, Jones career trajectory is not the familiar one having returned from America after completing a four-year chemical engineering course at the University of Kentucky.

He had been at Hearts from the age of seven until 19. Having captained the club's Under-20s on numerous occasions he opted against signing a one-year deal offered by Craig Levein to move stateside on a scholarship in 2017.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones enjoyed on-field success with the Kentucky Wildcats, winning a league and cup double in 2019.

As revealed by the Evening News in May, the player was keen for a return to Scotland, while he has his eyes on an international call-up, qualifying for both China and Hong Kong through his mother. The former are currently managed by ex-Hibs boss Mixu Paatelainen.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.