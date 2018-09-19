Ex-Hearts winger David Milinkovic vows to save Hull career

Former Hearts wideman David Milinkovic has vowed not to give up as he fights for his future at Hull City.

The winger became a firm favourite with the Tynecastle faithful while on loan last season from Genoa, but despite the capital club agreeing a fee with the Serie A side, Milinkovic’s wage demands meant the deal fell through.

Soon after he was signed by Hull City, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the English Championship side.

But the 24-year-old French-born midfielder has played just 41 minutes of football, all as a substitute, under Tigers boss Nigel Adkins, and hasn’t been named in the matchday squad for recent matches.

But Milinkovic hasn’t given up hope of resurrecting his Hull career, and took to Instagram where he posted a photo of himself mid-training session, with a caption in French reading: “While I wait for my chance, I’m training hard every day.

“Last season I proved what I’m capable of. If I have to put up with this every day it’s okay, I will be stronger when I return.

“I’ve too much fire in my belly, soon I will be back on a football pitch doing what I love.

“God is great and sees everything. Patience and work are the fruits of success.”

At the start of the month, the Serbian posted a picture on social media with the caption: “Milinkovic remains Milinkovic even if people don’t want to let me do what I do best in life.

“Anything goes, it doesn’t matter - Milinkovic will be even stronger with even more desire and determination.

“My qualities have proven to everyone who I am. God sees everything and nothing happens by chance.”