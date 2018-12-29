‘Excellent battling display’ - how the Hearts fans reacted to their team’s derby victory

Here are the thoughts of a selection of Hearts fans on tonight’s Edinburgh derby victory from the Jambos Kickback forum.

Jambosgotop said: “What a difference having Naismith back. his skill and leadership are fantastic. I also thought Smith and Haring were excellent too whilst Clare put in a hard shift and is getting better game by game.”

5jambo1 added: “Excellent battling display! Dug in deep with the back three immense. What a difference Naismith makes to us. Roll on the second half of the season! HHGH”

Maple Leaf wrote: “Great performance. And it was wonderful seeing all the Jambos dancing at the end!”

Wallace_Mercer: “Im so happy. Vanecek to come in now who should make a big difference. Souttar and Uche to come back too.”

The Merse: “Scary stuff after Haring went off but they dug in very well. Dikamona in particular exceeded my expectations!!”

Koolkeith: “Was great to see the players giving it big licks at the end. Berra was winding up the Hibs fans as he walked towards the Hearts end. Brilliant.”

Thommo414: “First visit to easter road in 9(almost 10) years. Great stuff tonight!”

Amadjambo: “Absolutely buzzing. Fantastic result and great to see a Hearts team fighting at ER. I questioned the team selection pre-kick off. Thank god I’m not the manager! What a way to go into the Winter break.”