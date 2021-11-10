Exclusive: What Aaron McEneff told Hearts management during talks about lack of game time

Aaron McEneff celebrates after scoring Hearts' fifth goal against Dundee United.

The midfielder hadn’t been seen since a 12-minute substitute appearance against Aberdeen back on August 22. In the intervening period, he conveyed his frustration during talks with manager Robbie Neilson and other members of the Riccarton coaching staff.

Giving up was never an option. There was no petulance or anger, it’s simply not McEneff’s style. He hails from Derry and is not short on the stereotypical Irish fire, but the philosophical and sensible approach was always going to work best.

He told the management team he would fight for his Hearts career and remain positive while attempting to force his way back into the matchday squad. He remained in the stand for weeks and may have wondered whether it was all worth it. Saturday’s goal brought enormous relief, illustrated by the celebrations.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As you can imagine, if you are out of the mixer it’s tough,” said McEneff in an exclusive Evening News interview. “You have to maintain that belief in yourself. If you don’t, you are really up against it. I’ve always had that belief from a young age.

“It’s just in my character. I’m never going to throw the towel in. You get your chance eventually and it’s up to you to take it. It’s only one goal but hopefully I’ll be involved a lot more and get more goals.

“The boys have been doing well. I’ve been doing well in training. There wasn’t too much chat going back and forward. It’s was just a sense of biding your time and that’s obviously frustrating as a player.

“I told the gaffer: ‘It’s just in my character that I’m not going to chuck the towel in. I’m not going to be toxic around the group because I get on well with all the lads. I’ll just keep my head down, keep working hard. When I get my chance, I’ll be ready for it.’

“I’ve come off the bench a few times this season and I think I’ve done quite well. All I can do is take chances when I’m given them.

“It’s been a good few weeks, months maybe. You’re working hard in training, biding your time, waiting for a chance. You get the opportunity to get back on the bench again, so when you get the chance back on the pitch you try to make a positive impact.

“You want to stake your claim and show the manager what you can do. Hopefully I’ve done that. You keep your head down and work hard and get your rewards.”

Even from the bench on Saturday, McEneff knew exactly what he wanted to exploit against United. Gary Mackay-Steven won possession and threaded the perfect ball through for the substitute to execute an ideal climax to an enjoyable afternoon.

“Sitting watching from the sidelines, Dundee United were chasing the game in the second half and I thought they left themselves open at the back. As soon as I saw Gaz in that wee scramble, I just took off. I was just thinking ‘goal’,” said McEneff.

“Thankfully he won the ball then put me through and I’ve tucked it away. It’s a great moment. I was always going to dink the keeper because he was coming out and he’s a big boy. My last touch was a wee bit heavy but I always had in my head going through that I was going to dink him.

“In training I’m always looking to do that kind of thing if I go one-against-one. It was nice it hit the net and then the place went mad. I got a few nice compliments from the lads for scoring. Hopefully there will be more to come.”

He at least sowed the seed in Neilson’s head that he has more to offer than simply warming a seat in the stand. McEneff featured regularly in the second half of Hearts’ Championship campaign last season after arriving from Shamrock Rovers in January.

His Premiership exposure has been distinctly limited so far. “I’m quite a deep thinker when it comes to football. I love the game and I’m interested in seeing how coaches and managers think,” admitted the 26-year-old.

“It’s something I enjoy and in football this happens sometimes. When you’re up it’s important not to get too high and when you’re down you can’t get too low.

“You have chats with the manager and staff but ultimately you’ve got to just keep your head down and work hard in training. Then you need to believe you can take your chance when it comes.”

In actual fact, McEneff has two goals in his last three games for Hearts. He claimed a late consolation at Celtic Park after climbing off the bench the week before that Aberdeen appearance in August.

“I did, to be fair. I had a rasper against St Mirren as well. That would have been decent if it went in,” he smiled. Continuing to ripple netting as a substitute would make him an extremely difficult man to continually leave out of the team.

“It’s up to the gaffer. He picks the team and the boys have had decent results while playing good football this year. Sometimes it is just a case of waiting. We’ll see what happens going forward.”