Famous Hearts fans: 16 celebrity Jambos, including TV presenters and Olympians

With Hearts now on a summer break, we take a look at some of the Gorgie club’s most famous supporters.
1. Champion golfer
Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle. Photo: Photo: Third Party
2. Cue king
Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie. Photo: Photo: Third Party
3. Ace actor
Edinburgh-born actor Nick Rhys once wore his Hearts scarf on Hollyoaks. He has also appeared in River City, Holby City and NCIS: Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Crossick
4. Cycle Star
Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. He has six Olympic golds and can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes. Photo: Photo: Getty