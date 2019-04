A football supporter threw a coconut on to the pitch during Saturday afternoon's Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle Park.



In the aftermath of Hibs scoring in the 28th minute to make the score 1-1, television pictures showed that the tropical fruit had been thrown on to the field of play.

Both sets of fans also set off flares before and during the match. Referee Willie Collum had to stop the game on a couple of occasions to clear the pyrotechnics from the playing surface.