Fans’ favourite David Milinkovic shares emotional letter from Hearts fan

Former Hearts star David Milinkovic shared an emotional letter sent to him by a fan paying tribute to his time at Tynecastle.

David Milinkovic became a fans' favourite at Hearts. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Hull City forward took to Instagram to thank the Hearts supporter for sending him pictures of his time at the club and a letter which wished him good luck and that he won’t be forgotten at Tynecastle.

Milinkovic joined the club in August 2017 on loan from Italian side Genoa. He became a fans’ favourite for his all-action displays and social media presence. He scored seven times last season including a double in the famous 4-0 win over Celtic.

It looked like he would join Hearts permanently in the summer but the player couldn’t agree terms and opted for a move to Championship side Hull City.

He is, however, still well thought of among the Tynecastle support.

The pictures David Milinkovic recieved from a Hearts fan. Picture: David MIlinkovic/Instragram

The letter read: “I am writing this to say good luck at Hull City and thank you for the constant outstanding performances at Hearts.

“You very quickly became a fans favourite and definitely mine. Your 2 goals against Celtic caused ecstatic mayhem around Tynecastle and will definitely not be forgotten in a hurry. I wish you all the best in your future and hope to see you back in maroon soon.

“I have enclosed 6 photos, 2 taken by club professional and 4 taken by me to remind you of your time at Heart of Midlothian.”

Milinkovic shared the photos and letter with the caption ‘Thank you’ and a message in French which rougly translates to: “Thank you to the supporters that always gave me moral support, you are my strength.”

The emotional letter to David Milinkovic. Picture: David Milinkovic/Instragram

The 24-year-old has four times this season for Hull but hasn’t played since August.

