Fans’ favourite David Milinkovic shares emotional letter from Hearts fan

Former Hearts star David Milinkovic shared an emotional letter sent to him by a fan paying tribute to his time at Tynecastle.
The Hull City forward took to Instagram to thank the Hearts supporter for sending him pictures of his time at the club and a letter which wished him good luck and that he won’t be forgotten at Tynecastle.
Milinkovic joined the club in August 2017 on loan from Italian side Genoa. He became a fans’ favourite for his all-action displays and social media presence. He scored seven times last season including a double in the famous 4-0 win over Celtic.
It looked like he would join Hearts permanently in the summer but the player couldn’t agree terms and opted for a move to Championship side Hull City.
He is, however, still well thought of among the Tynecastle support.
The letter read: “I am writing this to say good luck at Hull City and thank you for the constant outstanding performances at Hearts.
“You very quickly became a fans favourite and definitely mine. Your 2 goals against Celtic caused ecstatic mayhem around Tynecastle and will definitely not be forgotten in a hurry. I wish you all the best in your future and hope to see you back in maroon soon.
“I have enclosed 6 photos, 2 taken by club professional and 4 taken by me to remind you of your time at Heart of Midlothian.”
Milinkovic shared the photos and letter with the caption ‘Thank you’ and a message in French which rougly translates to: “Thank you to the supporters that always gave me moral support, you are my strength.”
The 24-year-old has four times this season for Hull but hasn’t played since August.
