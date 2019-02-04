Fans react as Hearts coach Austin MacPhee 'performs' for Maroon 5 at Super Bowl half-time show

Have your say

Scottish football fans tuning into the Superbowl came across a familiar face. Or so they thought.

Performing the vaunted half-time show of one of the world's biggest sporting events, as the New England Patriots faced the Los Angeles Rams, was American band Maroon 5.

The lead guitarist of the band is James Valentine, who shares an uncanny resemblance to Hearts' assistant coach Austin MacPhee.

It saw fans take to Twitter to query whether they were actually seeing the Scotsman perform at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

One supporter tweeted Hearts' official account to ask "when does Austin MacPhee have time to tour with Maroon 5?!"

Another viewer cheekily posted: "Austin MacPhee onstage with Maroon 5 at the #Superbowl It’s the closest Hearts will get to a final I suppose."