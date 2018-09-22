Fans react to Hearts 0-0 Livingston as Jambos fail to find the net

The Tynecastle faithful have taken to social media to air their views following the goalless draw with Premiership newcomers Livingston.

On Twitter:

@BigMac568: "That was painful absolutely no fight in that team 2nd to every ball and little to no effort at all. In one word dreadful should be ashamed livi are awful"

@Tam80415158: "Hit the bar twice & missed a penalty, but some days are like this & good teams learn from this #hhgh #hmfc"

@pedromccarter: "This is clearly why we won’t win the league! Just hope the lad Clare adds a little bit more creativity!"

@Digger180Boomer: "Still a point but was expecting so much more disappointing is an understatement"

@brianfdouglas: "Dross, pure dross. No urgency, no skill, no clue...played right into their hands"

@tay_callum: "Unlucky, was always going to be a tough game, think not having Uche up front definitely was a blow for us"

@19daryl91: "Missed a pen and hit the bar twice nit the result we wanted but still go 6 games unbeaten, really need another striker before Jan maybe a free agent that young lad doesn't look cut out for 1st team football"

@dazm1980: "Was just one of those days. Livingston worthy of their point! More desire than us today"

On Jambos Kickback:

Dannie Boy: "Despite being ropey we still didn’t concede. The defence kept us in the game and Bobby saved the day again"

mscjambo: "Thought the two centre backs did well in what was a physical battle. Morrison added drive. But we never got going. In saying that we've missed a few decent chances. Without Uche we lack a bit a cutting edge up front. Poor today but in the bigger picture not a disaster"

CADE: "Clean sheet. Missed pen. Hit the bar twice. Still top of the league. Still undefeated. Some of the wrist slashing on display is utterly pathetic"

Haken: "We'd have taken 16 points from 6 games at the start of the season. Despite a poor performance we didn't lose. Against a team of hoofing, hacking time wasters"