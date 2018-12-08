Fans react to Hearts 1-0 Motherwell as Jambos record first win in eight

Hearts fans have their say after the Jambos defeated Motherwell 1-0 at Tynecastle

Seonaidh wrote: “Good win if not pretty. Still only one dodgy decision away from losing points though. Djoum, Haring and defence decent. Clare better. Godinho and Maclean awful.”

Hearts fans pictured at Tynecastle backing their team. Picture: SNS Group

Heartsfc_fan wrote on Kickback: “That was a battle but a very good defensive performance. Michael Smith was excellent. Arnaud Djoum is certainly improving game by game as well.”

clouston1992 posted their disgust at the arrests for alleged racial abuse: “2018 and our team has black players right the way through it yet some of our support can’t get their knuckles off the ground. Idiots of the highest order. This needs stamped out big time.”

A bit disco added: “Godinho appears to be trying too hard to recapture his pre-injury form. Could do with relaxing a bit and letting it come back naturally.”

Cosanostra said: “We didn’t play well but it’s a good result. Our passing was poor and our finishing just as bad. We lacked creativity and width throughout.

“Smith, Berra, Clevid, Zlamal and Haring were all solid and got us over the line. Best player for me was Djoum but he even drifted in and out of the game.”

RudiHMFC added: “What an awful game of football, take the three points though.”

EastSideJambo was feeling positive: “Excellent 3 points. Good to get a clean sheet also. Most welcome. Hopefully another 3 on Friday and we are heading the right way in the table.”

Homme wrote: “That was absolutely brutal once again. Delighted with the three points though!”