Fans react to Rangers 3-1 Hearts

Hearts fans had plenty to say after the 3-1 loss to Rangers with topics ranging from the defence, remaining top of the league and who should start the next game

@RFBorthwick wrote: “A potent mixture of Rangers being incredibly confident going forward and Hearts having a shambolic time at the back. McGregor’s saves from Naismith and Uche were superb. Medicine ready to be taken.”

@BigMac568 added: “All good things must come to an end I suppose - it was a good ride but was always a massive task away to Rangers. Still top and still have a semi to play, let’s keep this going.”

Xander Russell was staying positive: Bad day at the office? Yes! But we won the second half with 10 men! Two weeks now to reflect, learn and move on! Still top of the league.”

@Danielle790695 tweeted: “Not seen any of the game but sounds like we were not up for this. But hey win, lose or draw, I was born maroon and will die maroon. Love you Hearts.”

@merchant1874 said: “[Ibrox is a] tough place to go, still top after playing both Glasgow teams. Would take it before season started. Learn and move on.”

Mark Wells added: “Good second half performance. Defensive errors cost us. Apart from that I didn’t feel particularly threatened. Move on to next week and another win!”

Darren Mearns was looking ahead: “Big games coming up, still top of the league we move on.”

@SonOfScotland90 wrote: “Poor result today, but can’t fault the start to the season, we’ve been fantastic! Just hope we don’t let this defeat affect us too much, and that we bounce back with a win in the next game!”

Like many, Kevin Anderson felt the bad start had cost his side: “Can’t get of to a bad start like that and hope to get something. Decent second half though. Onwards and upwards after international break.”

Ian Arnott had some sage advice: “One setback does not a season make. Onwards and upwards boys. Review. Learn. The show goes on.”

@CaptainJamTart had some praise for one defender: “Love big Clevid [Dikamona]! Got to start next game!”

Johnny McM wrote: “It is utterly amazing that [Ben] Garuccio doesn’t start. Has been impressive every time he’s played. Better on that side than [Demetri] Mitchell.”