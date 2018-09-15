Fans' reaction to Hearts 1-0 win over Motherwell

Have your say

Hearts fans were in jubilant mood after their team made it five wins from five in the Ladbrokes Premiershp.

READ MORE: Motherwell 0-1 Hearts: Rampant Hearts move five points clear at the top

There are a lot of happy Hearts fans around:

@DSStrachan: "Huge victory today for the Famous."

@ViewfromGorgie: "The #SeasonOfDisbelief continues"

@DBruntz14: "The Gorgie juggernaut continues."

@IanArnott7: "Oh my! The sun continues to shine on the righteous😈😈 Well done boys! Life is good"

@Garyknight84: "How many points clear? Lost count..."

@jordanthorburn1: "John Souttar. What a player."

Some are starting to dream:

@bruceyw17: "We’re on our waaaaaayyy, we’re on our way, to the treble, we’re on our way"

@robbiecoull89: "Am I ready to be a walking anxiety attack for the rest of the season? It's not for me to say, but I welcome the chase."

@lewisswan_ told @JamTarts: "Announce league winners."

@GrantLacey1: "Brilliant win for the champions elect"

@Deegtd: "We are going to win the league hhgh"

There was delight for Craig Levein:

@euan_1874: "Viva Craig Levein"

@FraserASmith: "Levein out celebrating at full time... I believe.

One fan had an unusual prediction:

@HeartsThough: "Can't believe Steven Naismith has just won the Ballon d'Or"

Another revelled in some irony:

@RFBorthwick: "Motherwell fans seemingly unhappy with the physicality of an opposition striker? Thought they loved that kind of thing."

Hearts' form has been noted by neutrals:

@dougie_wright: "Hearts now have as many wins from 5 games this season as they did after the whole second half of last season (19 games). Very rare for a team to win 5 games in a row (including Celtic) and not be right up there at the end of the season."

@HamiltonRory: "@JamTarts roll on after victory at a very tough venue. 5 wins from 5."

What about a Well fan?

@thisGRAEME: "If you're greeting about Hearts you're absolutely for the watching."

Finally...

@HaveHeartsLost: "No"