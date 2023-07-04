This goes against the assumption held by supporters and the wider Scottish football public. As a result, the comments caused a bit of a stir on social media. Here’s what Hearts fans had to say on the matter...

@GraemeS19327190: “We really are becoming the masters of self destruction on the park, 15,000 season ticket holders being taken for absolute mugs, what a waste.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@fluxfnbr1: "Wouldn’t surprise me if we are relegated next season btw.”

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy insists the ultimate decision on team selection will land with him. Picture: SNS

@swintoncolin1: "When this managerial set up started and even when Naismith was interim manager. Not once did anyone want Mcavoy picking the team, this was always Naismith in charge. Hearts way of avoiding a fine for Europe I reckon. Horrendous season ahead, absolute circus.”

@DBruntz14: "Absolute farcical stuff. So we had a recruitment process for manager and ended up with this.”

@MatthewHarold83: "This has major Chervenkov/Korobochka/Frail vibes, except without the interpreter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@scottcockburn: "There was a time under Romanov when no one knew who the manager was. Under @The_FOH you'd hope things would be....clearer.”

@_jason_91: "People saying it’s a front? A front for what - UEFA happy as long as we have a pro licence holder named as head coach on European match days. Why go to these lengths so Naismith isn’t seen to be the gaffer? Makes no sense at all.”

@MartinTaylor9: "Even if it's nudge and a wink stuff, personally speaking, I don't think that the optics of this look great. Surely it causes confusion to players both current and those we're trying to sign?”

@ScottLister13: “I know I’ve had my moan over this but some of the comments on here are a shambles, you’ve asked to hear from the management team and about wanting clarity, you’ve now got it (albeit not ideal) and now ur not wanting another tweet. What a miserable pre season all round tbh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TheOldCastleRo1: "Uncomfortable the club are blatantly lying about who’s in charge, get the point is to avoid a fine but still. The uncertainty set up would be off putting also for prospective signings you’d imagine.”

@maroonspecs: "This charade is working so well even some of our own fans are falling for it.”

Message from the editor