‘Feel sick’ - Hearts fans react to John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu injury blow

Hearts fans were left distraught following the news that key players John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu will be out for between five and six months.

Many fans were simply devastated

@maroonspecs: Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

@meestah_sahmon: So, this is what it feels like to have your heart broken

@SuperStevo: See just when things are going well for a change, why does life have to f***ing ruin everything. Honestly what’s the point in even trying. And yes I am referring to the fact that Uche and Souttar are injured for 5 months

@10BECKS10: Hello darkness my old friend

Steven Wilson: Top 3 finish now gone, 3 of our best players out, we have depth but not that deep

Jambo, Goodbye: Every year! Literally! Why do we suffer so many long term injuries?

Ray Gin: Yet another season ruined by ****ing injuries. Unbelievable.

Nelly Terraces: Just got a semi final ticket as well. Anyone wanna buy one off me?

iantjambo: FFS. That is an absolute nightmare. Ah well, the dream was good while it lasted. Is there a club out there with worse luck with injuries than us?

Muppetboy: It’s actually very disheartening more than anything. The optimism was growing and now this. Genuinely deflated

love of the game: Feel sick. Season over as a contest, 3 of our most important 4 players out for 6 months. Squads like ours can’t cope with that. Beyond gutted.

Homme: Well it was nice whilst it lasted. Status quo to resume

Others were hoping that it wasn’t real

@DBruntz14: Announce Fake News.

The Frenchman Returns: Oh FFS please let this be a lie and someone has hacked hearts Twitter account FFS Was Soutar injured on Scotland duty? What level of compensation do we get?

Hampden Demolition: Could it be mind games?

@Benm501: I’m convinced their twitter account has been hacked

Some were remaining positive

@RFBorthwick: I suppose a positive in all of this is that Stevie Naismith is going to look wonderful in the captains armband, hoisting the Betfred Cup above his head in December.

haj: Gunna be absolutely class when we win the league with our B team

Fans were thankful for the options

Jammy T: Just as well we went tonto in the transfer market after all then....

Communist: We need Wighton and Dikamona more than ever now. Terrible news.

@BigMac568: It’s @DikamonaClevid ‘s time to shine #JamboSoldier

The Goalscoring Knee: Time for the Dikamona and Dunne show at the back, then. At least we’re not having to throw 17 and 18-year-olds into the gaps

KyleLafferty: Naismith back upfront with McLean. Sean Clare behind the strikers. Dikamona, who from what I’ve seen, is good with the ball at his feet. Done, sorted.

John Findlay: A players bad luck is another players opportunity. Time for someone else to step upto the plate. We can’t undo injuries but, we can make sure others know how lucky they are and to Carpe Diem. When the chips appear to be down this is when you find out who is made of the right stuff and who isn’t. COME ON THE HEARTS.

Notts1874: Glad to see some of you have faith in our squad. S**t news but far from the end of the season ffs.

tynie chris: Time for Sean Clare, Wighton and Diikamona to step up to the plate more than ever now.

There was concern for the players injured

@simmy1874: F***ing hell..... just as I was starting to get excited for the games coming up.... this is a massive blow! Souttar in particular. Feel for the lad, after his injury problems last season, he could do without this.

Deek: Every club plans for injuries and we have back up. Just feel sorry for the injured players missing out for so long.

Mikey1874: Its not the end of the world. We still have Dunne and Dikamona with Hughes, Haring and Smith as cover. More concerned Souttar’s injury could affect him long term

One fan rued missing out on a striker

Vlad the Impaler: Should have taken Sow while we had the chance!

While another had a possible injury solution

@YerGrumpyDa: Need to get Rima back in. She’ll sort this out

