The latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures kicks off tomorrow night with Hearts looking to strengthen their grip on third place and Hibs hoping to climb back into the top half.

The Jambos are set to welcome St Mirren to Tynecastle on Friday night while Lee Johnson’s side host Dundee United at Easter Road on Saturday. Ahead of those fixtures, football statistics site FiveThirtyEight have updated their prediction for the final Scottish Premiership table for the 2022/23 season.

The site uses data to simulate how all 12 teams will end the campaign and predict their odds of winning the title and of relegation. Here is how the latest predicted table looks and where Hearts and Hibs would finish:

