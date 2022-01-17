Finlay Pollock back in Hearts' plans with loan decision to come

The player will have the chance to impress manager Robbie Neilson and fellow coaching staff as he stakes a claim for first-team involvement. He could then be loaned out to gain more experience next month.

Players can move on loan to lower-division clubs even after the January transfer window has closed. For 17-year-old Pollock, the next few weeks are about improving fitness and trying to make an impact training amongst senior players at Riccarton.

Neilson will then decide what to do with the promising youngster in February. “We have young Finlay coming back in. He has been out with a broken foot so he will stay round about the first-team squad and then we will make a decision on him towards the end of the loan window,” the manager told the Evening News.

Finlay Pollock is back training with the Hearts first team after injury.

"We will look at where we are with the squad and then decide whether to keep him in there with us or put him out on loan to play first-team games.”

Pollock is regarded as one of the most promising talents to emerge from the Riccarton youth academy in recent years. He was involved in all four of Hearts’ Premier Sports Cup group matches earlier this season, but first-team game time has been limited largely because of injuries.

He made his senior debut last season at the age of 16 as a substitute against Inverness Caledonian Thistle as Hearts won the Championship title.