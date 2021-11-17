Finlay Pollock stand out again as Hearts Under-18s beat Aberdeen with last-minute winner

Hearts teenager Finlay Pollock is in good form the under-18s

The young midfielder, who is getting back back to hit best after recovering from a slight injury problem, put in another eye-catching performance and scored another goal as John Rankin’s youngsters maintained their winning run in the CAS Elite Under 18s League.

Aberdeen led 1-0 at half time, but Hearts bounced back with two goals early in the second half.

Pollock, who made his first-team debut aged 16 against Inverness CT in the Championship last season and featured in the Premier Sports Cup matches at the start of this campaign, has at the centre of both.

The equaliser came when Callum Sandilands controlled Pollock’s fizzed pass and steadied himself before rifling home from the edge of the box.

Sandilands then repaid the favour a few minutes later with a beautiful dummy from a low cross which allowed Pollock to side-foot home from just a few yards.

It look like the young Jambos had thrown it away when Aberdeen equalised in the 89th minute, but Rankin’s youngsters went up the other end to grab a last-minute winner, Pollock’s cross headed in off the bar by Mackenzie Kirk.

The victory means the wee Jambos have now won six of of the last seven games.

Rankin said last week: “It gets to the stage where we’re winning games, and obviously that’s important, but the most important thing is about the player development. They’re developing in different ways.”

