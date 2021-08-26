Finlay Pollock's Hearts future decided with teenager set to return as club wait on Stephen Kingsley

Hearts teenager Finlay Pollock, left, is back training after injury.

A chipped bone in his foot sidelined Pollock for the last month but he is now recovered. Manager Robbie Neilson does not intend loaning him out and wants to keep him involved with the Riccarton first-team squad this season.

The 17-year-old could find himself named in the matchday squad for this weekend’s Premiership visit to Tayside after missing the last four games. He last played against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup on July 31.

“Finlay will stay here with the first team, there’s no plan to send him on loan,” Neilson confirmed to the Evening News. “He has been training this week and will be available for the weekend.

“He just had a wee chip on the bone of his foot and we had to rest him, but it has settled down now and he is back involved with the first team.”

Defender Stephen Kingsley missed training earlier this week after being precluded from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen due to illness.

Hearts are waiting to see how he recovers over the next 48 hours before making a decision on whether he can play against United.

“Kingsley still hasn't been feeling great so we will see how he is over the next couple of days,” added Neilson.

New loan signing Ben Woodburn is expected to make his Hearts debut after moving north from Liverpool until the end of the season.