Football Manager 2019: The most expensive Hearts players revealed

Have your say

Football Manager makes its hotly awaited return on November 2, with revamped tactics, training and the introduction of VAR among the new headline features introduced to the game.

The game's creators Sports Interactive boast a network of scouts around the world who help to create its remarkably sophisticated player database.

We got our hands on a Beta version of the game ahead of its release and ran the rule over Craig Levein's squad.

Here's the most expensive and most highly rated Hearts players in Football Manager 2019.

Demetri Mitchell, £2.9m

Manchester United loanee Demetri Mitchell is the Jambos' most highly valued player in Football Manager 2019.

The fleet footed wing-back's pace and acceleration are both an impressive 16 at the start of the game.

John Souttar, £2.1m

Scotland international John Souttar boasts impressive all-round stats for a centre back. Most impressive of all is his tackling stat of 14.

Christophe Berra, £1.7m

Hearts' injured captain costs shy of £2m, a fee justified by his impressive heading and tackling stats - both rated at 15.

Steven Naismith, £1.7m

Unsuprisingly former Everton star Steven Naismith is one of Heart's most highly valued players.

What is usrprising however, is that the deadly forward's finishing is rated at just 13.

Jimmy Dunne, £900k

It hasn't taken long for Jimmy Dunne to win over the maroon half of Edinburgh.

His stats in Football Manager are solid for a young defender, especially his determination which is rated at 15.

Zdenek Zlamal, £850k

Hearts' first choice goalkeeper boasts strong all round stats, including a reflexes rating of 14.

Arnaud Djoum, £775k

Arnaud Djoum's stats are solid, if unspectacular, in the latest edition of Football Manager.

His passing, teamwork and work rate stats are all set at 13 from the start of the game.

Peter Haring £625k

The Tynecastle club's unlikely source of goals is rated highly in the game.

His standout stats are is his heading and positioning, both rated at 14,

Sean Clare, £500k

Sean Clare is already renowned for his ability on the ball and his Football Manager stats reflect this - his dribbling is rated at 14 out of 20.

Uche Ikpeazu, £500k

Uche Ikpeazu is comfortably the strongest player in Hearts' first-team on Football Manager 19.

The forward's strength is rated at a frightening 19 out of 20.

Olly Lee, £300k

Olly Lee is valued at just £300k at the start of Football Manager 2019.

His standout stat is his teamwork, rated 14.

Michael Smith, £250k

Michael Smith boasts an impressive 16-rated determination.

Ben Garuccio, £245k

Australian Ben Garuccio's acceleration is rated 14.

Oliver Bozanic, £240k

Midfielder Oliver Bozanic's stats don't make for particularly pleasing reading, but his stamina is above average at 15.

Jake Mulraney, £220k

Jake Mulraney is one of the fastest players in the Scottish Premiership with pace of 16.

Colin Doyle, £195k

Despite his position as the club's second goalkeeper, Doyle enjoys a higher reflexes (15) rating than Zdamal.

Danny Amankwaa, £165k

Danish defender Danny Amankwaa's physical stats are impressive.

His acceleration, pace and first touch are all rated at 14 out of 20.

Steven MacLean £130k

Veteran striker is blessed with the best finishing (16) in the Hearts squad.

Craig Wighton, £100k

20-year-old Wighton's dribbling is his standout stat, rated 13 out of 20.

Callum Morrison, £80k

Morrison is one of the pacier players in Hearts' squad with an acceleration sta tof 14.

Clevid Dikamona, £68k

Clevid Dkamona's marking is his most notable stat, rated at 12.

Aaron Hughes, £24.5k

Veteran defender Aaron Hughes may be the first team's cheapest player, but his all round stats are impressive.

His tackling has stood the test of time and remains rated at 13 out of 20.