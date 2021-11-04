We take a look at the top Hearts and Hibs assets as well as the Best XI according to Beta game data.

It is important to note that all player and team data is not final until the release of the game.

Football Manager continue to work on the final touches of FM22 and users can expect to see some additional improvements to the game at launch on the 9th November.

The FM22 Early Access Beta is available right now on Steam and the Epic Games Store

1. Beni Baningime Hearts fan favourite Beni Baningime is best played as a ball-winning midfielder and has strong attributes including tackling, work rate and team work.

2. John Souttar Centre back John Souttar is best if playing out from the back. He has strong physical attributes with a rating of 16/20 for determination.

3. Scott Allen Creative midfielder Scott Allen is best deployed in the centre midfield position with his strong attacking assets highly rated by the team behind FM22. Key assets include dribbling, technique and set pieces. And he has a very high rating for flair.

4. Martin Boyle Hibs wide man Martin Boyle is a key player for the team with his 4 1/2 star rating overall as a winger. The Australian international also has exceptional pace and finishing ability according to the game data on the Beta version.