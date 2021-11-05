Former Hearts ace Aaron Hickey linked with a move to AC Milan
Aaron Hickey is a target of Italian giants AC Milan, according to reports.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:37 pm
The 19-year-old has been in sparkling form for fellow Serie A side Bologna, where he has made himself a fan favourite and first-choice left-back this campaign amid a flurry of eye-catching performances.
Calcio Dangolo claim Milan are admirers of the former Hearts star as they seek to improve competition for places with starting left-back Theo Hernandez.
Hickey moved from Tynecastle to Bologna in the summer of 2020 for a fee of around £1.5 million.