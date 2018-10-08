Former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson takes over at Dundee United

Dundee United have confirmed the appointment of Robbie Neilson as head coach until the end of next season.

The 38-year-old, a former United player, replaces Csaba Laszlo, who had led the club to fourth place in the Ladbrokes Championship before losing his job.

Neilson takes charge immediately, with his first game against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The former Hearts boss, who spent one season at Tannadice just before the end of his playing career, has signed a deal until the end of the 2019/20 season.

He impressed during his spell as boss of the Jambos and later moved on to MK Dons.

Neilson told the club’s website: “It is an exciting opportunity at a great club and I am confident that I can lead Dundee United back to the Premiership.

“This is the perfect challenge for me at a club I know well and I am looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and players tomorrow and getting straight to work ahead of Saturday’s match at Partick Thistle.”

Chairman Mike Martin added: “I am delighted that Robbie has agreed to become head coach at Dundee United.

“From a long list of impressive applications, he was the outstanding candidate. We were convinced by his track record and experience, his style and approach to coaching and management and his plans and vision for this club.”