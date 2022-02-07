Former Hearts defender David Weir handed key role at English Premier League club

The promotion comes after Dan Ashworth, who held that role until today, announced his resignation. Ashworth is expected to move to Newcastle United.

Weir, 51, was recently moved into a role of assistant technical director following a spell as loans manager. He is expected to be in the running to take on his new role at Brighton on a permanent basis.

Hearts currently have Alex Cochrane on loan from Brighton. His contract runs out at the end of the season.

A partnership arrangement between Brighton and Hibs that was announced during Graeme Mathie’s time as sporting director's at Easter Road failed to evolve into anything meaningful.

A statement from Brighton read: “San Ashworth has resigned from his position as technical director to take a similar role at another Premier League club.

“Former Everton and Rangers player and Scotland international David Weir becomes the club’s acting technical director with immediate effect, having recently been promoted to assistant technical director.

“In line with his contractual terms, Ashworth will now begin an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere.

“He will continue to report to deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber for any duties required during his notice period but, as is standard procedure with such occurrences, he will not be expected to attend the club’s premises or matches after his handover is completed later this week.”

Weir, who won 69 caps for Scotland during an illustrious career, also played for Falkirk, Hearts, Everton before finishing his playing career at Rangers.

The centre-back played 116 games and scored 12 goals for Hearts from 1996 to 1999. He also won the Scottish Cup when the Jambos beat Rangers 2-1 in the 1998 final.

He had coaching spells with Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest before moving to the south coast in April 2019.

Brighton chief executive Barber added: “We are sorry to learn of Dan’s decision. He’s been an important part of the club’s senior management team since joining us from The FA, and has made a significant contribution to our club’s progress in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

“Dan’s been an excellent colleague and has become a good friend as well. I wish Dan and his family well for the future.

“However, as is the case with all top-quality people in any industry, we are always conscious of the risk of losing key staff to a rival. With that in mind, we always put in place contingencies and succession plans that are designed to minimise the impact on our club.

“As such, our assistant technical director, David Weir, will now step up and assume the role of acting technical director. He is someone with an excellent knowledge of the role and of our club’s culture from working side-by-side with Dan.

“As previously, we will conduct a search process for the role of technical director, as it is only right to do so. We anticipate a lot of high-calibre applicants but we also fully expect and hope David will be a candidate in this process.”

