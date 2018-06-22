Former Hearts keeper Jon McLaughlin linked with move to Azerbaijan

Have your say

Former Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been offered a two-year deal to play in Azerbaijan, according to the Daily Express.

Jon McLaughlin impressed at Hearts last season. Picture: Getty

Qarabag, the club who lost to Celtic in 2015/16 Champions League qualification, are keen on signing the Scottish international.

McLaughlin is a free agent after leaving Hearts upon the expiry of his contract.

The former Burton Albion keeper was a standout at Tynecastle last term, even making his way into the SPFL Team of the Year as the most outstanding goalie in the top flight.

Manager Craig Levein wished to keep the player for another season but conceded that more lucrative offers were on the table.

Qarabag would also represent an opportunity to play in the Champions League. The five-in-a-row title winners made the group stages last season.