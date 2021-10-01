Former Hearts loanee Tony Watt labelled one of the best strikers in Scotland ahead of Tynecastle return

Tony Watt returns to Tynecastle with Motherwell on Saturday.

The former Hearts loanee has scored five goals in 12 appearances this season, including the winner against Ross County at Fir Park last week.

It was Robbie Neilson who brought Watt to Gorgie on loan from Charlton during his first spell as Hearts manager in 2016. The agreement was cut short after the forward scored once in 17 outings and Neilson left to be replaced by Ian Cathro in December that year.

With Watt now reinventing himself in North Lanarkshire, Hearts must be wary of a goalscorer Neilson regards as one of the finest in the country.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I like Tony and I remember him here. When he is on form, he’s a very good player – one of the best in Scotland,” the manager told the Evening News.

“I think he’s found a place at Motherwell. He has been about but I’m pleased he’s found somewhere he feels comfortable and he’s playing well.

“I hope that doesn’t reflect on Saturday but it’s always nice to see guys we’ve worked with before enjoying their football again.

“There were times when Tony did really well here but it probably didn’t work out the way he wanted it to. We couldn’t ask any more from him. Some guys just need to find the right environment and I think Motherwell is suiting him at the moment.”

Sitting fourth in the Premiership and just a point behind Hearts, Graham Alexander’s side are building momentum. “Motherwell had a difficult period in the Premier Sports Cup and then kicked on in the league,” said Neilson.

“They’ve won four out of the last five games and got some big results. They are consistent in how they play, the very rarely change shape or personnel. It will be a tough game.

“I know Graham from coaching in England and I would expect his team to come to Tynecastle with no fear after they results they’ve had. It’s up to us to do our best to try and beat them.”

READ MORE: Moore shows Hearts can cope without Souttar