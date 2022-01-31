Former Hearts man Andy Irving facing points deduction and possible relegation at Türkgücü Munich as club file for insolvency

Andy Irving left Hearts for Germany last year.

Irving left Tynecastle last summer to play abroad but his new team are now engulfed in a financial crisis and could end up relegated to Germany’s regional leagues.

A lack of predicted funds from shareholders is being blamed for the problem as club officials look to find a way to keep professional football going at Türkgücü.

Senior officials claim they did everything to avoid this scenario but admitted the insolvency declaration is inevitable. It is likely to result in a nine-point deduction, which would make avoiding relegation to the regionalised fourth tier of German football extremely difficult.

A statement from Türkgücü read: “Türkgücü München Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA has filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the district court in Munich.

“In the course of the process of re-licensing Türkgücü München Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA for the 3rd division, a financial requirement was identified for the further planning of the 2021/22 season, which should have been offset by shareholder funds.

“After initially promised shareholder funds did not flow, the step of filing for the opening of insolvency proceedings became unavoidable.”

Managing director, Max Kothny, explained: “Up until the day the application was submitted, we tried everything in our power to avert this step.

“Even if that unfortunately didn't work out, it's now important not to see the situation as the end, but as an opportunity. We now have the opportunity to realign ourselves without the burdens of the past and with the help of possible new, strong sponsors.”

The club statement continued: “In which league a new structure can take place depends on sporting and financial factors.

“In terms of sport, the application will probably result in a nine-point deduction. With a long-term, stable and economically sustainable plan, staying or, in the event of relegation, returning to professional football would not be ruled out. We are looking for suitable partners and investors for this.

“We are grateful to every fan, every member, every sponsor and every other sympathizer who remains loyal to the club during this time. Together we can walk the rocky but promising path to a new beginning.”

Türkgücü are currently sitting 18th in the German third division, four points above bottom club Havelse in 20th position. The points deduction would leave them at the foot of the table and scrambling for survival in a division where the bottom four teams go down.

Kothny added: “The motto ‘Family everywhere’ now applies more than ever and will continue to apply to everyone who wants to be part of this club," Kothny said, addressing the club environment.

“As of today, Türkgücü München Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA will be assigned a provisional insolvency administrator by the Munich District Court. Türkgücü Munich eV is not affected by the insolvency application.

“We ask for your understanding that the club officials are currently unable to make any further official statements on this matter.”

